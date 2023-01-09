J&K man stages accident to evade loan repayment, found with family in Haryana

A local trader from Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, who allegedly pretended to have died along with his wife and a minor daughter to evade repayment of debt worth Rs 30 lakh, has been arrested.

Identifying him as Manjeet Singh of Sengoi (Bhalara) village in Bhaderwah, Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom said the police had on December 20 received information that an Alto car had fallen into the Chenab near Gadsoo area of Doda. On receiving information, senior police officers rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The police found a broken number plate of the vehicle, two identity cards, driving licence and e-Shram card of Manjeet and a purse. As per available evidence, it was presumed that Manjeet, along with wife Sonia Devi and 6-year-old daughter, were travelling in the car from Bhaderwah to Jammu when it fell into the river. When the car was retrieved from the river, no body or luggage was found inside it.

The police started looking at other aspects like the financial condition of the missing family. They found that Manjeet had taken nearly Rs 30 lakh loan from banks and private lenders to establish his business and his financial condition was not good.

Following this, the police got suspicious and constituted a special team to search for the missing family members.

Using CCTV footage and with the help of the Haryana Police, the trio was traced to Abhaypura village in Panchukala, Haryana. They have been brought back to Doda, police said, adding that further action under law will follow.