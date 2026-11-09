88 applicants race for 16 seats as JJ School of Art begins first-ever PhD batch

For the first time in its 169-year history, the Sir JJ School of Art, Architecture and Design has opened admissions to a PhD programme, in art, architecture and design. The institute plans to hold its entrance test in December and begin classes by the second week of January.

The response has been strong. The School of Art has received 43 applications for six seats and the School of Design 37 for six seats. The School of Architecture has received eight applications for four seats.

Although the university has a larger sanctioned intake, it will fill only half the available seats in the first year to ensure enough faculty and research supervision.