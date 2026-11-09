88 applicants race for 16 seats as JJ School of Art begins first-ever PhD batch

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is ... Read More
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- JJ School of Arts
- Maharashtra
For the first time in its 169-year history, the Sir JJ School of Art, Architecture and Design has opened admissions to a PhD programme, in art, architecture and design. The institute plans to hold its entrance test in December and begin classes by the second week of January.
The response has been strong. The School of Art has received 43 applications for six seats and the School of Design 37 for six seats. The School of Architecture has received eight applications for four seats.
Although the university has a larger sanctioned intake, it will fill only half the available seats in the first year to ensure enough faculty and research supervision.
“We do not want to rush into filling all the seats in the first year. This will give us the space to conduct the programme effectively and open admissions for more seats next year. Once candidates are admitted, the seats remain occupied for at least three years, which is the duration of the PhD programme. We also need to develop more faculty members who are eligible to serve as research guides,” Vice-Chancellor Professor Him Chatterjee told The Indian Express.
Chatterjee said the university’s executive council approved the PhD admission rules at its meeting on October 29. The institute has adopted University Grants Commission (UGC) norms for admissions and research supervision.
The doctoral programme follows the institute’s elevation to a Deemed-to-be University under the De Novo category in October 2023. The category is reserved for institutions focused on innovation in teaching and research in specialised fields not widely offered elsewhere.
The elevation brought three sister institutions, Sir J J School of Art, Sir J J Institute of Applied Art and Sir J J College of Architecture, under a single university. It also gave the institution the autonomy to introduce new programmes, of which the PhD is the latest.
Applications will first be scrutinised for academic eligibility, followed by the PhD Entrance Test (PET). Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interaction and asked to present their research proposals. Final selection will be on merit, including an evaluation of the proposals and a viva voce, with external experts involved.
The programme will require candidates to combine practical work with academic research.