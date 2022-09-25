scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

JJ hospital set to be thrown open for heritage walks

Officials said whole of J J hospital, including its several buildings that were constructed in the 1880s, during the British era, will be a part of the heritage walk.

The heritage walk would be organised by students and medical staffers.

Come next week, government-run Grant Medical College (GMC), also known as J J hospital, is set to be thrown open to the public as part of BMC’s heritage walk initiative. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative taken to showcase the hospital’s rich history – spanning 177 years – which is as old as the Indian Railways. Officials said whole of J J hospital, including its several buildings that were constructed in the 1880s, during the British era, will be a part of the heritage walk.

This also includes ‘Room 000’ at the hospital, where acclaimed bacteriologist Waldemar Haffkine had discovered the vaccine against bubonic plague in 1893.

The heritage walk would be organised by students and medical staffers. Hospital Dean Dr Pallavi Saple said, “This institution holds several memories and heritage, which many, including the students, aren’t aware of. So, we thought about organising this heritage walk to make people aware of the rich history.”

“The walkers would be taken to the museums of anatomy and pathology departments that have century-old specimens… We are training the students under the guidance of the college’s senior alumni. Hopefully, we would start the heritage walk next week,” she added.

Sir Jamshetjee Jejeebhoy came forward with a donation of Rs 1 lakh for the establishment of a hospital, and its foundation was laid on January 3, 1843. The foundation stone of GMC was laid on March 30, 1843, and in 1845, it admitted the first batch of eight students.

