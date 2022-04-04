JJ Hospital panel reserves cause of death of Cordelia cruise case witness

Two days after a 36-year-old witness in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case, which allegedly involved actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan along with 19 others, was found dead, a JJ Hospital panel that conducted the post-mortem on Saturday reserved the cause of death of Prabhakar Sail.

“We have received the primary report in which the doctors have reserved their opinion on the cause of death. We have been told that the doctors are awaiting a chemical analysis report that will help them in ascertaining the reason for the death, after which we will be informed,” said Senior Police Inspector Balasaheb Ghavate of RCF police station.

Sail died, allegedly due to a heart attack, on Friday afternoon. He complained of chest pain at his residence in Mahul village, after which he was rushed to Chandra hospital, where he died during treatment. His lawyer Tushar Khandare said Sail’s family didn’t suspect any foul play. Khandare added that Sail had been unable to get a job since the Cordelia matter.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has announced that the state DGP will conduct an investigation into his death. RCF police have registered an accidental death report and are inquiring about the matter.

“During the course of inquiry, we shall scrutinise the CCTV footage of the hospital to ascertain whether there is any foul play. We will also record the statements of the family members who got him to the hospital, while the doctor who inspected his condition initially will also be called for questioning,” said a senior police officer.

The investigators further said that they will scan Sail’s call data records. “Further course of action depends on the findings of the investigation,” said another senior police officer.