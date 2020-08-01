JJ hospital improvises ‘Covid transport kawach’ for contactless transfer of patients

The hospital authorities said the model would be replicated to use for not just Covid-19 cases, but also tuberculosis and meningitis patients. (Express Photo) The hospital authorities said the model would be replicated to use for not just Covid-19 cases, but also tuberculosis and meningitis patients. (Express Photo)

To minimise the risk of transmission of virus from a Covid-19 patient, JJ hospital has improvised a ‘Covid transport kawach’, a glass-covered protective chamber with positive and negative pressure, to wheel patients to different departments for X-ray, CT scan, intubation or sonography.

Holes fitted with gloves on either side of the chamber will allow hospital staff contactless assess to a patient. It has been fashioned at the cost of Rs 40,000.

Dr Ajay Bhandarwar, head of surgery department in the hospital, said, “We were coming across increasing cases where healthcare workers are getting infected from patients. We reached out to a few engineers to create a chamber that could be used to transfer a patient from one department to another. This is being used in Africa, Mexico, and the US, but importing such a chamber would cost Rs 2-3 lakh.”

