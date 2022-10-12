JJ Hospital Dean Dr Pallavi Saple appointed administrator of Maharashtra Medical Council

THE STATE Medical Education Department appointed J J Hospital Dean Dr Pallavi Saple as administrator of the Maharashtra Medical Council on Tuesday.

The earlier body was dissolved as its term was over.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Saple said, “I have just received the government order. I will take charge soon.’’

The notification stated that the term of the MMC members had expired on August 7, 2022, and the elections are due, and the government did not want to keep the council after the term of five years.

Hence, the Medical Education Department has appointed Dr Saple for a period of one year or till the elections are held.