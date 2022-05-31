JJ Hospital alumni raise funds for new clocks on building tower

JJ Hospital in the city has got three new clocks on a tower in its new building. Alumni of the government-run hospital, including dean Dr Pallavi Saple, superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase and medical officer Dr Rewat Kaninde, among others, decided to install the clocks to celebrate the hospital’s 175th anniversary, which took place in 2020.

Celebrations for the event were postponed due to the pandemic, but now the clocks have been put up on the tower on the eight floor of the new building, which was established in 1961.

A total of 175 alumni contributed nearly Rs 5 lakh for the installation of the clocks.

“Once when I visited the floor, I noticed that the tower didn’t have any clocks, so we decided to raise funds from alumni to install the clocks to commemorate the 175th foundation day. We created a WhatsApp group where alumni voluntarily donated for the cause,” said Saple.

“Although many other alumni, including those staying abroad wanted to donate, the funds were raised on ‘first come first donation’ way of the first 175 alumni,” said Kaninde.

When the new building was established, the tower didn’t have the provision for the clock, said Kaninde. Now, three clocks have been installed at the north, south and west side of the tower.

In the next phase, the college also has plans to install the name plate of JJ Hospital below the clock, again through alumni funds. “It will be made of neon, which will be visible at night,” said Saple.