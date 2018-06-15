JJ flyover accident: 19-year-old dead, three injured in mishap

The flyover has been prone to accidents. (Representational Image) The flyover has been prone to accidents. (Representational Image)

A teenager died and three others were injured in an accident on JJ flyover on Wednesday. The four were on two bikes and had taken the flyover despite it being closed to two-wheelers, police said. “There was heavy traffic on Mohammed Ali Road, so we decided to take the flyover and reach the Mohammed Ali Road market from the CST-end,” said Shahnawaz Khan, who was injured.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm near Mandvi post-office on the flyover. The deceased, Iraz Khan (19), was riding pillion with Arbaz Usmani (20), who is critically injured and on ventilator support. Shahnawaz and another friend, Osama Sajid Khan (18), were on the other bike. Osama was riding with Shahnawaz in pillion, police said.

“Both bikes were going very fast. Near Mandvi post-office, there is a sharp curve. Usmani lost control and was flung across the divider. Bikers are banned from using the flyover as there are sharp curves on it,” said senior police inspector Avinash Kannade from Pydhonie police station.

Soon after, Osama, too, lost control and fell. “We were shocked. Iraz flew across the divider and fell on the dashboard of a car. We too panicked, lost control and fell,” said Shahnawaz.

The police control room was informed and the four were rushed to the nearby JJ hospital. Iraz was declared dead on arrival. Usmani has sustained grievous injuries. Osama and Shahnawaz were discharged after medical aid.

Iraz’s sister Ruksaar Khan said: “We were informed about the incident around 11 pm. The caller said one person died on the spot. We were hoping it wasn’t Iraz but after we reached JJ hospital, the doctor’s confirmed his death.” Iraz’s body was handed over to family members around 9 am on Thursday following which the family took his body to their native place in Uttar Pradesh for the last rites. A family member said after breaking their fast on Wednesday, the quartet was going to Mohammed Ali Road for shopping, when the incident took place. “Iraz, who recently cleared the Higher Secondary School examinations, was simultaneously working to support his family’s income,” said Ruksaar.

According to JJ hospital, Usmani remains in critical care unit after undergoing craniotomy surgery on Thursday. “His pupils are dilated. We have shifted him under neurosurgery department,” said Dr Sanjay Surase, medical superintendent.

Police said they had booked Usmani for rash and negligent driving and charged the other two for riding on the flyover. “We have constables deployed on both sides of the flyover but these bikers manage to dodge the policemen by riding at high speed,” said Kannade.

“In order to stop bikers from riding on the flyover we have been seeking help from the local police station. We have also been making use of the

CCTV camera on the JJ flyover for enforcement purposes,” said Amitesh Kumar, Joint commissioner of Mumbai police (Traffic).

Accident prone

On Saturday, a 26-year-old biker died on JJ flyover. He was allegedly riding without a helmet, said the police. The deceased, Kunal Yadav, a plumber, lost control and rammed into the divider.

Traffic department data claims till May this year, only one bike accident was reported on the flyover, leaving one person injured. In 2017, a 29-year-old resident doctor of JJ hospital, who was on his way to college, died after he lost control of his bike and fell. Jalandar Singh, died of head injuries.

In 2016, three major bike accidents were reported with nine people seriously injured. While 2015, four major accidents were reported on the flyover with seven people being

severely injured.

