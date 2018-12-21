Jiyo Parsi Care: 172 Parsi babies were born under scheme between 2014 and 2018

Written by ABHA GORADIA

“When a community faces demographic extinction, there is a feeling of impending doom and a desire to preserve its identity. There is a search for why we need to survive. The world suffers every time a culture dies out,” said Dr Shernaz Cama, initaiting the talk at the launch of three new ‘Jiyo Parsi’ initiatives on Thursday.

According to data available, 172 Parsi babies were born under the scheme between 2014 and 2018. It was launched by The Parzor Foundation and Madison BMB along with Bombay Parsi Panchayat, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and Federation of Zoroastrian Anjumans of India. In the 1951 Census, the Parsi population made 0.13 per cent that reduced to 0.01 in 2011.

The schemes, under ‘Jiyo Parsi Care’, have been designed to offer monthly financial assistance for creche and childcare, honorarium to senior citizens for childcare and support to couples to encourage elderly dependents to stay with them. Phase 3 of the advertising campaign was also launched with ads that suggest ice-breakers or conversation starters, using terms from food and culture that are synonymous with Parsi lives.

Sharing three observations from his ten-year work as a scholar of Zoroastrianism, Anton Zykov said he identified Parsis for their extreme pluralism, academic openness and critical attitude towards burning issues.

“Our strength cannot be numbers but there is togetherness,” said Kaiyan K Mistree, head of New Business and Markets at Isprava. He added that in order to give back to the community, you needed to have children.

Reflecting on her personal life, Lara Balsara, executive director of Madison World Diversified Communication Group, said it was difficult to manage a career, family and other goals alongside, but it was possible. Chief guest and actor Nauheed Cyrusi was also feted at the event.