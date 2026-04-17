Kharat aide killed in Samruddhi Expressway crash; family injured

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A close aide of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat Jitendra Shelke was killed in a road accident on the Samruddhi Expressway on Friday morning after the car he was travelling in rammed a stationary container near Dhotre village in Ahmednagar district. His wife and son sustained serious injuries.
According to police officials, Shelke was travelling with his family from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Shirdi when the accident took place. Preliminary information suggests that the driver failed to notice a container parked along the roadside, resulting in the car crashing into the rear of the vehicle. The impact was severe, leaving the
car mangled and wedged under the container.
Shelke died on the spot, officials said. His son was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while his wife remained trapped in the wreckage for a considerable period before being rescued.
Police said an accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway. “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of a collision with a stationary vehicle, but all angles are being examined,” an official said.
Shelke was considered a trusted associate of Ashok Kharat, who has been under scrutiny in recent weeks over allegations including sexual exploitation and financial fraud. Shelke had served as vice-president of the Shivnika Trust and was believed to be associated with several of Kharat’s business interests, including hospitality ventures such as event lawns.
Shelke had recently stepped down from his position in the trust, along with other associates, amid mounting scrutiny against Kharat.
The accident has also triggered political reactions, with some Opposition leaders calling for a detailed probe. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, in a post on social media, said the circumstances surrounding the crash warranted closer examination. “Given the developments in the Kharat case, a thorough investigation is necessary to rule out any foul play,” he said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare also raised concerns, stating that there had been prior apprehensions about threats to individuals linked to the case. She said the incident could lead to crucial information remaining undisclosed.
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