Kharat aide killed in Samruddhi Expressway crash; family injured

Police said an accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway. (File Photo)

A close aide of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat Jitendra Shelke was killed in a road accident on the Samruddhi Expressway on Friday morning after the car he was travelling in rammed a stationary container near Dhotre village in Ahmednagar district. His wife and son sustained serious injuries.

According to police officials, Shelke was travelling with his family from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Shirdi when the accident took place. Preliminary information suggests that the driver failed to notice a container parked along the roadside, resulting in the car crashing into the rear of the vehicle. The impact was severe, leaving the

car mangled and wedged under the container.