Jitendra Navlani extortion case: Probe doesn’t reveal role of ED officers, Maharashtra ACB tells HC; ED withdraws plea

After the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Maharashtra government Thursday informed Bombay High Court that their investigation did not reveal any role of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers, the central agency withdrew its plea that sought the transfer of probe against businessman Jitendra Navlani and others in extortion and corruption cases.

The ACB submitted that its probe did not indicate the role of ED officers, and not a single officer of the central agency was accused in the FIR.

Harshal Chavan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of ACB, in his short affidavit stated that the ACB does not intend to treat any officer of ED as suspect or an accused. “The apprehension that the investigation agency is likely to take coercive steps against its officers is merely an imagination of the petitioner,” Chavan stated.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai police in July told the Bombay High Court that it has closed the preliminary inquiry against Navlani, a builder and a bar owner in south Mumbai who had challenged the proceedings pertaining to his alleged connection with extortion by a few ED officers.

The Mumbai police had formed an SIT under the instructions of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey when the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had alleged that a few BJP leaders like Kirit Somaiya were close to Navlani. Pandey, who retired on June 30, was replaced by Vivek Phansalkar as Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The ED had claimed that the ACB had not taken any sanction from the central government under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which was required to make a central agency officer an accused in the case, as well as prior permission from the central government.

The police had initiated an inquiry into the allegations of extortion made against some ED officers and one Jeetendra Navlani based on claims in a letter addressed to the Mumbai Police commissioner.

Advertisement

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had earlier this year alleged that Navlani along with three other persons had “extorted Rs 300 crore from Mumbai’s 70 top builders on behalf of Enforcement Directorate officials”, adding that the racket was being run in connivance with a few BJP leaders. He had also alleged that ED officers were buying properties in foreign countries and funding BJP candidates with the “extorted money”.

The ACB, in its June 14 affidavit in reply filed against ED’s plea, had said, “Substance has been found in allegations made by Raut in his complaint and prima facie commission of cognizable offence by Navlani is disclosed…” The investigation officer added that since no ED officer is arraigned as an accused in the FIR, a plea filed by the agency is not maintainable, is premature and misconceived.

On Thursday, the ACB in its affidavit submitted through advocate Akshay Shinde for the state government stated that as per the probe carried out “not a single officer is named accused in FIR and the apprehension of coercive action is nothing but an imagination of the petitioner agency”.

Advertisement

Thereafter, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh informed a bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere that it was withdrawing the plea, which the bench recorded and accepted the withdrawal of the petition.