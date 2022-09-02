Jitendra Awhad opposes new AC trains, convenes meet of passenger associations

NCP MLA from Mumbra constituency, Jitendra Awhad, has convened a meeting of railway passengers’ associations Sunday claiming that the introduction of air conditioned (AC) local trains on the main line of Central Railway in Mumbai has led to the cancellation of 21 local trains that would halt at the Mumbai and Kalway stations.

But a senior railway official said, “Cancellation of 21 trains of Mumbra and Kalva is factually incorrect. In fact, there is an increase of trains in peak hours in Kalva and Mumbra after the new timetable since February 19.”

A couple of weeks ago, the Central Railway started running 10 more AC local train services on its main line by replacing existing non-AC local train services, frustrating commuters, especially those residing in Kalwa, Mumbra and Badlapur. Commuters have said the “unaffordable fare” of AC trains means that the trains remain empty while non-AC trains are becoming more crowded due to lower frequency of such trains.

The railways said local AC services were being increased due to an overwhelming response from commuters and there is no reduction in the frequency of non-AC trains.

“AC locals are getting an overwhelming response from commuters. This is due to the safe, comfortable, convenient and cheaper travel on one of the busiest suburban networks in the world. To cater to the demands of commuters, we are increasing AC train services. It is not that we are replacing all the AC services with non-AC services, only 1.2 per cent of total trains have been replaced but at the same time, about 2 per cent have been newly added,” said a central railway official.