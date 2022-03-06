scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 05, 2022
Jio World Centre opens in Mumbai’s BKC

Envisioned by Nita Ambani, director of Reliance Industries and founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, the centre has come up on 18.5 acre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and is set to act as a business, commerce and culture destination.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 6, 2022 2:09:40 am
The centre will have a phase-wise opening over the course of the current and the next year.

The Reliance Industries Limited on Friday announced the opening of Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

It includes a cultural centre, a musical fountain, an upscale retail experience, a curated selection of cafés and fine dining restaurants, serviced apartments and offices and the state-of-the-art convention facility.

