Jio World Centre opens in Mumbai’s BKC

The Reliance Industries Limited on Friday announced the opening of Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Envisioned by Nita Ambani, director of Reliance Industries and founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, the centre has come up on 18.5 acre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and is set to act as a business, commerce and culture destination.

It includes a cultural centre, a musical fountain, an upscale retail experience, a curated selection of cafés and fine dining restaurants, serviced apartments and offices and the state-of-the-art convention facility.

The centre will have a phase-wise opening over the course of the current and the next year.