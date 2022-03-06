Jio World Centre opens in Mumbai’s BKC

March 6, 2022 2:09:40 am
The Reliance Industries Limited on Friday announced the opening of Jio World Centre in Mumbai.
Envisioned by Nita Ambani, director of Reliance Industries and founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, the centre has come up on 18.5 acre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and is set to act as a business, commerce and culture destination.
It includes a cultural centre, a musical fountain, an upscale retail experience, a curated selection of cafés and fine dining restaurants, serviced apartments and offices and the state-of-the-art convention facility.
The centre will have a phase-wise opening over the course of the current and the next year.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-