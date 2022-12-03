Jinali & Malav, as top luxury travel vloggers, aka Travel Stories by Us, win hearts with excellent content creation

No matter how much ever we talk about people exceeding boundaries and creating a unique name for themselves in their fields, it still feels much more discussions are needed around them for other budding talents in the world to understand their genius and brilliance. It is necessary to talk about such talented beings to motivate and inspire others vying to make their mark in their chosen industries. We couldn’t help but notice how Jinali & Malav, aka Travel Stories by Us, served as perfect examples to the world where they started everything from the ground up as vloggers and today are well-known vloggers and personalities on social media platforms.

They had begun Love to Eat Bombay vlogs for their love for food but later pivoted into travel content creation after they realized the market potential of the niche and how powerfully it could reach audiences around the world, turning them into Travel Stories by Us. Jinali Sutariya thinks that the influencers market has become a world of its own and is one of the biggest markets in the world. Things have changed since 2016-2017 and especially after the pandemic, where there has been an influx of influencers catering to varied niches. This has also paved the way for growth for several brands around the world.

Adding to this, Malav Jhaveri says that though influencing marketing is just at its beginning, the scope of the industry is infinite as everyone across the globe is connected via social media, which helps brands to publicize what they have to offer. Even with the target ad features, it helps the brand to reach its right target audience. He advises other young talents to focus on entertaining and educating audiences while sharing their experiences with them. Also, he advises them never to look for overnight success and to believe in the process of gradual growth. Jinali, on the other hand, says people should first build an audience and then pivot in other niches, too, doing what they love. She says that people should never be afraid to try new things and ensure to interact with their audiences often to create more engagement.