JICA gives third tranche of Rs 1,927 crore for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project (III)

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has extended an official development assistance (ODA) loan of 30,755 million Japanese Yen (approximately Rs 1,927 crore) for the under-construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project (III) in Maharashtra.

The project entails the construction of an 18-km-long marine road and a 4-km-long land approach road that will connect central Mumbai with Navi Mumbai across the Mumbai Bay. It will improve connectivity to the Navi Mumbai area, where further urban development is being planned, and will also contribute to the economic development of the Mumbai metropolitan area. This loan agreement is the third tranche of JICA financing for MTHL, and the Loan Agreement for the first and second tranches were signed on March 31, 2017 and on March 27, 2020, respectively.

The ODA loan agreement was signed between Dr Nidhi Pandey, Resident Commissioner, Maharashtra Sadan and SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India, on February 27. The Government of India is the guarantor for the loan agreement of the project.

Mitsunori said, “Mumbai, which has long been the epicentre of India’s commerce, has seen a steady increase in population in the past three decades despite obvious spatial constraints. The development of Navi Mumbai has been identified as an urgent requirement for the development of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

Mitsunori added, “Towards this end, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project, funded by JICA, is proposed to be developed as an expressway link consisting of a dual three-lane main-carriageway bridge connecting Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai. When completed, this link will reduce the road distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and travel time to one-fourth. The project is envisaged to improve connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai; accelerate the growth of Navi Mumbai; smoothen the traffic flow from Navi Mumbai airport to Mumbai; and enable greater economic integration of Mumbai with Navi Mumbai and with the extended regions of Pune, Goa, Panvel, and Alibaug. As the works are going ahead smoothly, I am looking forward to successful and safe completion of this dream project.”

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be constructed with approach sections, interchanges, Intelligence Transport System (ITS) and all other facilities required for full access-controlled motorway marine bridges. The commencement date of three civil works packages was March 23, 2018 and the current financial progress, as of February 20, 2023, is 91 per cent for Package 1, 89 per cent for Package 2 and 93 per cent for Package 3 under the project.

The current progress is 28 per cent for Package 4, which entails works related to Intelligent Transport System (ITS), Toll Management System, Electrical works, Highway Illumination System, Construction of Toll Plazas and Administrative Building including Command Control Center.

MTHL is expected to be operational by the end of 2023. Exchange Rate: INR 1 = JPY 1.6.