Jiah Khan suicide: CBI court will now hear case pending for eight years

Jiah was found hanging in her Juhu home by her mother Rabia on June 3, 2013. (PTI/ File)

Over eight years since the suicide of actor Jiah Khan, the case will now be heard by a special CBI court. The sessions court, which was conducting trial against Khan’s boyfriend actor Suraj Pancholi on charges of alleged abetment, has said that the trial should be transferred to a special CBI court.

“In the present matter, investigation is carried out by CBI/SCB (which) filed a supplementary chargesheet. The special courts are established for trial of cases exclusively investigated by CBI and a special judge is appointed to deal with said cases. I do not have the power to deal with cases filed by the CBI. Therefore, in my view it is necessary to transfer the present case to CBI court,” the sessions court judge said in the order earlier this week.

The court, which was hearing an application filed by CBI seeking further probe, passed the order since the central agency has separate courts assigned for its cases. The principal judge of the court will now assign the case to a CBI court.

The trial in the case began in March 2019. In December 2019, the CBI made an application before the sessions court that it plans to conduct further probe and sought to send certain articles for forensic examination again.

This included sending a dupatta allegedly used by Khan to die by suicide to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Chandigarh.

The agency also sought to retrieve BlackBerry Messenger messages exchanged between Khan and Pancholi before her death by sending their phones to the forensic unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US.

The sessions court had heard arguments by the CBI and Pancholi’s lawyer Prashant Patil, who had opposed the plea. The application is likely to be heard again by the special CBI court.

Jiah was found hanging in her Juhu home by her mother Rabia on June 3, 2013. Pancholi was arrested on June 10, 2013 and granted bail in July. He is facing trial under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) under the Indian Penal Code.