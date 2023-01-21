Special court asks CBI to expedite trial in Jiah Khan’s suicide case

A special court on Friday directed the CBI to expedite trial into actor Jiah Khan’s death by summoning the remaining witnesses against actor Sooraj Pancholi, who is facing trial for allegedly abetting Khan’s suicide.

The CBI sought an adjournment, which was opposed by Pancholi, who said the prosecution was intentionally delaying the case. Following this, the court said, “The prosecution is hereby directed to expedite the trial by calling the rest of the witnesses without fail.”

In an application filed through his lawyer Prashant Patil, Pancholi said that 19 witnesses have been examined so far in the case pending since 2014.

He added that he had moved several applications seeking expeditious trial. “The last witness was examined on October 20 (2022) after much delay and since the last three months, only one witness has been examined,” his plea added.

It said that only three witnesses remain to be examined – two investigating officers and an expert. The plea claimed that the delayed trial was causing hardship to Pancholi and sought that Rs 10,000 be imposed on the prosecution for seeking adjournment.

Pancholi was booked for abetment of suicide of Khan, who died by suicide at her Juhu home on June 3, 2013. The trial in the case began in March 2019.