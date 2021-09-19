Jiah Khan suicide case: Mother’s conduct appears deliberate, intentional to delay trial, says court

In its detailed order rejecting further investigation into Jiah Khan’s suicide, the court has said that the conduct of the late actor’s mother “appears deliberate and intentional” to delay and procrastinate the trial in the matter.

It added that the abetment to suicide case against actor Suraj Pancholi was registered in 2013 and an effective trial is awaited for the last eight years.

The court on Thursday had rejected two applications – one filed by the CBI seeking further investigation into the case and another filed by Khan’s mother Rabia, seeking that a special investigation team (SIT) be set up, presided by the director or joint director of the CBI, to probe the matter further.

Pancholi’s lawyer had stated that the plea filed by the CBI seeking a forensic probe into the dupatta used by Khan to hang herself and the Blackberry handsets used by her has already been decided by multiple courts. He also said that the CBI had opposed Rabia’s plea seeking further probe into these aspects in a writ filed before the Bombay High Court, which had rejected her plea in 2016.

The court agreed with this contention stating that the relief sought by CBI and Rabia in their current pleas were nothing but a replica of their earlier pleas before the HC. It said that the observations made by the HC are binding on the trial court and cannot be looked at again.

“Instead of the clear position as above, these applications filed… indicate that the complainant does not want to proceed further with trial… conduct as such appears deliberate and intentional in order to delay and procrastinate the trial…,” the court said. It added that the trial court did not have the power to order a probe by SIT.