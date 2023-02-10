Jiah Khan death: Will not examine Aditya Pancholi as prosecution witness, CBI tells court

In the trial against actor Sooraj Pancholi for alleged abetment of his girlfriend and actor Jiah Khan’s suicide in 2013, the CBI on Thursday informed the court that it will not examine his father, actor Aditya Pancholi, as a prosecution witness.

Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Chaladan, appearing for the CBI, said that Aditya and another witness have been dropped as prosecution witnesses.

Aditya’s statement was recorded by the Mumbai Police, which previously probed the case and was part of its chargesheet. He had visited Khan’s home after he was informed about her alleged suicide.

Khan had died by suicide at her Juhu home on June 3, 2013.