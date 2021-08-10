Jiah Khan death: Case against actor Suraj Pancholi reassigned to special CBI court

Actor Suraj Pancholi was booked for abetment of suicide of Khan, who died at her Juhu home on June 3, 2013. (File)

The abetment of suicide case against actor Suraj Pancholi over the death of actor Jiah Khan has been reassigned to a special CBI court.

A sessions court had last month said that it did not have jurisdiction to conduct the trial since the CBI had investigated it. Following this, it has now been assigned to a special CBI court.

On Tuesday, the special CBI court held its first hearing. The court was informed that both the CBI and Pancholi had argued before the earlier court on a plea filed by the central agency seeking further examination of some evidence. The court said that since it was required to decide on the plea, it will hear the arguments afresh by both parties. It will hear the arguments on August 21.

In 2019, the CBI had moved a plea stating that it wanted to send evidence including a dupatta used by Khan and retrieve deleted messages exchanged between her and Pancholi through BlackBerry Messenger. The CBI sought to send the dupatta to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Chandigarh while the cellphones were to be sent to the FBI in the US.

Pancholi’s lawyer had opposed the plea stating that the Bombay High Court had rejected a similar plea by Khan’s mother Rabia in 2017. He submitted that the CBI then had said that the BBM messages were not linked to the case and its change in stance was contradictory and in contempt of the HC order. The special court will hear arguments on the plea again and decide on it.

Pancholi was booked for abetment of suicide of Khan, who died at her Juhu home on June 3, 2013. The trial began in March 2019.