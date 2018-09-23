Jharkhand man held in Mumbai for stealing phones at festive gatherings

Police recovered phones worth Rs 10 lakh from the thief. (Representational) Police recovered phones worth Rs 10 lakh from the thief. (Representational)

A 19-year-old man from Jharkhand was arrested in Borivali earlier this week, for allegedly stealing mobile phones from devotees gathering at Mount Mary Fair in Bandra and Ganpati immersion processions all over the city. As many as 51 phones, worth at Rs 10 lakh, were recovered from his possession.

After a local resident of Borivali east reported that his phone had been stolen during an immersion procession last week, the Kasturba Marg police station laid a trap on Tuesday and caught Vishal Mahato. Upon further questioning, he allegedly confessed to having targeted crowded areas in the past week.

The police said Mahato had stolen phones from people in Parel, Grant Road, Bandra, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali Dahisar, Mira Road and Virar.

“The accused said he had come to the city to target crowded areas like the Mount Mary Fair in Bandra and Ganpati visarjan processions where thick crowds make it easy to steal phones,” said Sanjeev Pimpale, senior inspector, Kasturba Marg police station.

So far, the police have recovered Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and Motorola phones from Mahato’s possession and are in the process of identifying their owners. “Only one phone was stolen in our jurisdiction. Other police stations are now seeking the accused’s custody on the basis of complaints filed there,” Pimpale added.

