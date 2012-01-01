Jewellery worth Rs 8.92 lakh stolen

A businessman from Goregaon was robbed of a bag containing gold jewellery worth Rs 8.92 lakh on Friday. The incident took place on SV Road in Goregaon (West) around 3.15 pm. The victim,Sachin Jain,has registered a case of theft with the police. The police said the incident took place when Jain stepped out of his car,parked outside the Citibank ATM on SV Road. Jain had left his black leather bag in the backseat. The bag contained 425 gm of gold jewellery, said an officer.

We suspect the accused may have committed similar robbery before. It was a clean strike with no clues, the officer said.

The police are now looking at habitual offenders from their list of suspects . We will go through our list of suspects and see if any of them has a similar modus operandi. The accused will be nabbed soon, the officer added.

