Jewellery worth Rs 8.92 lakh stolen

A businessman from Goregaon was robbed of a bag containing gold jewellery worth Rs 8.92 lakh on Friday. The incident took place on SV Road in Goregaon (West) around 3.15 pm. The victim,Sachin Jain,has registered a case of theft with the police. The police said the incident took place when Jain stepped out of his car,parked outside the Citibank ATM on SV Road. Jain had left his black leather bag in the backseat. The bag contained 425 gm of gold jewellery, said an officer.
We suspect the accused may have committed similar robbery before. It was a clean strike with no clues, the officer said.
The police are now looking at habitual offenders from their list of suspects . We will go through our list of suspects and see if any of them has a similar modus operandi. The accused will be nabbed soon, the officer added.
