Mumbai: Jewellery worth Rs 6.75 lakh missing, staffer suspected

The police said Ganeshchandra Pan (34), who owns a jewellery manufacturing unit on SV Road in Dahisar, last month noticed that 230 gram of gold ornaments were missing from the premises. (Representational) The police said Ganeshchandra Pan (34), who owns a jewellery manufacturing unit on SV Road in Dahisar, last month noticed that 230 gram of gold ornaments were missing from the premises. (Representational)

The Dahisar police is on the lookout for a man who used to work at a jewellery manufacturing unit and had allegedly stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 6.75 lakh from his employer.

The alleged theft took place at least a month ago. The police said Ganeshchandra Pan (34), who owns a jewellery manufacturing unit on SV Road in Dahisar, last month noticed that 230 gram of gold ornaments were missing from the premises. However, he did not immediately alert the police and searched at the unit and also questioned other labourers, police said. He suspected a labourer who had stopped reporting to work around the same time when the gold was found missing, the police added.

After being unable to locate the gold, Pan filed a complaint with the Dahisar police Tuesday. The labourer has been booked for robbery.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App