Jeweller robbed, shot dead by 3 men in Dahisar

A 37-year-old owner of a jewellry store was robbed and shot dead at his shop by three men in broad daylight in Dahisar (East) on Wednesday.

The men decamped with 20 to 30 tolas of gold valuables on a scooter. The police suspect that the accused had conducted a recce of the area before committing the crime.

“We have set up a special team to track down the accused,” said D S Swami, DCP (Zone 12). The Dahisar police identified the deceased as Shailendra Pandey, who ran Om Sairaj Jewellers at Gavdenagar in Rawalpada. Pandey lived nearby with his wife and sons aged 13 and 16 years. He was the sole breadwinner.

“Pandey had just opened his shop and was performing puja in the morning. He was alone when the incident took place,” said a police officer.

“Three men, armed with a gun, arrived outside his shop on a scooter. Two of them entered the shop and one among them fired at him twice. One bullet hit Pandey on the head and he died on the spot. The men filled their bags with gold valuables and fled on the scooter,” the officer added. The body was taken to JJ hospital for a postmortem examination.

“The CCTV cameras in and around the shop have captured the incident. The accused were wearing masks,” the officer said.

Pandey’s brother-in-law, advocate G C Tiwari, said: “There was an electronic lock on the store’s door. He used to first see who was waiting outside and only then opened the door. But today, he had just opened his shop and was performing puja when the two accused barged in. Everything happened between 10.06 am and 10.14 am. He did not get time to turn on the electronic door lock system.” He added that the store has five CCTV cameras installed – three inside and two outside.

Pandey had opened his shop – which he had been running from a rented space for the last nine years – only a few days ago following the lockdown and after being out of the city for sometime. While a case of robbery and murder has been registered, the angle of personal enmity has not been ruled out, said police.

Pandey had visited his village at Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh in May, where his father and two brothers live. The police said they would be questioned.

Pandey, as per his family, ran the store alone. His cousin, Nayagaon resident Dheeraj Pandey, used to work for Pandey some years ago. Recently, he had been coming to look after the store at times, said police, adding that his statement will also be recorded.