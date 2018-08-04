Jeweller duped of Rs 67.25 lakh by fraudster he met online

Jeweller duped by online fraudster on Facebook. (Representational) Jeweller duped by online fraudster on Facebook. (Representational)

Threatening to post his nude photographs on social media, an online fraudster allegedly extorted Rs 67.25 lakh from a 38-year-old jeweller.

Police said the jeweller, Ravi Jalan, a resident of Patna, could be a victim of online Nigerian scammers, who use morphed nude photographs of women to dupe potential victims. Andheri police have registered a case against unknown persons under relevant sections of the IPC and under the Information Technology Act.

According to the complaint filed by Jalan, at least one-and-half years ago, he had befriended the suspect, a woman, on Facebook. During their conversations, the woman allegedly told Jalan that she was running an oil company called ‘Zafina protein oil’ and was looking for an investor. It was around this time that the two shared a few nude photographs of each other.

“The woman promised that she would pay high interest on the loan amount. The victim offered to lend money when the woman allegedly told him that she would take a loan from a bank to run her business,” said a police officer. Later, when Jalan asked her to repay the loan, she threatened to post his nude pictures on social media, the officer added.

The accused managed to extort Rs 67.24 lakh through several online transactions, police said.

