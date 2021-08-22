Jeweler robbed and murdered at his shop in Nalasopara

A 48-year-old jeweler was robbed and murdered by two men at his jewelry shop in Nalasopara (west) on Saturday morning. The accused walked in as customers and stayed in the shop for 20 minutes before commiting the murder and then walking away without any one coming to know about the incident for nearly an hour, the police said.

The incident took place at around 11 am in Sakshi jewelers, shop no 7 on the ST depot road in Nalasopara (west). The deceased, Kishore Mangilal Jain, 48, owns the shop and was alone at the shop when he was attacked by the two robbers. Jain had opened his shop around 10 am and within an hour the two accused showed up at his shop posing as customers.

“The two robbers first tied his hands and legs. They then stabbed him 10 to 12 times with a sharp object on his face, hand and body murdering him. They then tried to open the two lockers but could not open it and fled from the spot. Both accused are in their 30’s. Some relatives are helping us to find out what all jewelry was robbed from the shop,” said a police official from the Nalasopara police station.

The shop has CCTV cameras inside the shop but the police said it did not capture the murder as he was attacked in the back room. The CCTV cameras in the vicinity shows the accused calmly entering and walking away from the shop after staying in there for 20 odd minutes. The police suspect that the robbers may have taken a local train as Nalasopara railway station is nearby.

Incidentally, none of the shops in the vicinity heard any screams or realized that the murder took place. Nearly 30 minutes to one hour later, a person entered the shop and saw Jain lying unconscious. Jain is survived by his wife and a 20-year-old daughter. The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police have formed 10 special police teams to track down the accused. “We have registered a case of robbery with murder,” said Vilas Supe, senior inspector of Nalasopar police station.