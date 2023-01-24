Jet Airways case: No coercive action against Naresh Goyal, wife till Jan 31, Bombay HC tells ED

The Bombay High Court recently granted interim relief of no coercive action till January 31 to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The central agency had in 2020 taken cognisance of an FIR by Mumbai police at MRA Marg police station on a complaint from a travel agency. In 2021, a closure report was also filed in a cheating case filed by the Mumbai police against Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal and Anita. Even as the ED opposed it, the court had accepted the report.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj K Chavan was on January 17 hearing a plea by the Goyals seeking to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) by the ED.

The Goyals, through senior advocates Ravi Kadam and Aabad Ponda, sought interim relief seeking that no further investigation be carried out against them emanating from the said ECIR. They also sought that no coercive steps be taken against the petitioners in respect of the said ECIR.

The lawyers representing the Goyals submitted that there was no predicate offence as required for the ED to investigate the said ECIR. They submitted that the complaint lodged with the MRA Marg police station resulted in the filing of a C-summary (closure) report by the police, and the protest plea filed by the ED was rejected and the said order was confirmed by the high court, and the Supreme Court.

Therefore, the Goyals submitted that the ECIR cannot be sustained with regard to the mandate of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and as such the ECIR will have to be quashed and set aside as is no predicate offence.

Advocate Shreeram Shirsat, representing the ED, referred to past Supreme Court judgments, opposed the plea and sought time to respond to the petitions. “In the meantime, till the next date, no coercive steps be taken against the petitioners in respect of the said ECIR,” the bench noted and posted further hearing to January 31.