JeM operative recce case: Nagpur Police to seek his custody

THE NAGPUR Police will be seeking the custody of an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative, who conducted a recce of sensitive locations in the city, including the RSS headquarters. Raees Shaikh is in the custody of J&K Police since mid-December when he was allegedly caught with grenades in his possession. Nagpur Police registered an FIR against him last week.

Shaikh is believed to have conducted a recce in June last year. Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “We will be seeking his custody once his custodial interrogation with J&K police is over.” Shaikh was booked under the stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act (UAPA). His month-long custody with the J&K police gets over next week. Police sources said he is from Pampore.

Officials claimed the Nagpur Police were informed after they found evidence backing Shaikh’s claims. A Nagpur Crime Branch team, that had been handed over the investigation, has already visited J&K and questioned him.

The police are going through CCTV footage to locate Shaikh’s residence while he stayed in Nagpur. They are also trying to find out if he had any local assistance for recce.

Shaikh is believed to have told the J&K Police that he was given three–four locations to recce but he could not get good footage because of heavy police presence in those areas. He was allegedly asked to pull out of the operation following which he returned to J&K in June.