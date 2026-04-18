Around Town: Inside 64-year-old Jeevan Boarding House in Chembur, where hundreds flock for a South Indian thali at Rs 100

Every afternoon in Chembur, people step through what looks like the entrance to a construction site — tall blue hoarding sheets on either side, the street noisy and unremarkable. But those who know, know. Behind those sheets is Jeevan Boarding House, a 64-year-old institution that serves a hearty vegetarian South Indian thali at Rs 100, drawing long queues on most days and has become a destination for office-goers, workers and residents of the neighbourhood.

The story begins in Udupi. “My father, the late N. Karunakar Shetty, left his village Nandalike, in Karkala Taluk, Udupi District, and came to Mumbai when he was around 12 or 13 years old,” said Naresh Karunakar Shetty, 58, who runs the place today. Like most people who came to Mumbai in those years, his father spent some time working at eateries and climbing the ranks before coming to Chembur in 1959. In 1962, he took over a place called Lucky Restaurant from an Irani gentleman, ran it briefly while continuing its original menu, and then renamed it Jeevan Boarding House and started the thali. “The word boarding, as it was used then, meant a place where people could have both their meals. There were many such places including Mysore Boarding, so he named it Jeevan Boarding following that tradition,” Naresh said.