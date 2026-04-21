JEE Main results: Mumbai, Pune students emerge state toppers

Siddharth from Pune prepared for JEE at Bakliwal Tutorials. He did not require any stress buster during two years of JEE preparation as he enjoyed studies. (File photo)

With the 2026 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result out on Monday, Madhav Viradiya from Mumbai and Siddharth Athaley from Pune have emerged as Maharashtra toppers. As both now prepare for JEE- Advanced, the entrance test for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), another similarity, beyond their score of 100 percentile in JEE Main, is their shared source of inspiration— both have older siblings who are IITians.

Madhav, a Gujarat resident, moved to Mumbai for JEE preparation to study at the Narayana Junior College in Andheri, an institute that his friend recommended. “My aim is to join IIT-Bombay. Hence, I wanted the best coaching,” said Madhav, whose elder brother Poojal is studying metallurgical engineering at IIT Jodhpur and had prepared for JEE in Kota. In February, Madhav had bagged the spot of state topper for JEE Main Session 1 too.