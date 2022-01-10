JC, 13 DCPs among 1,317 cops tested positive for Covid in Maharashtra

A TOTAL of 18 senior police officers from Mumbai Police including one Joint Commissioner, four additional commissioners and 13 deputy commissioners have tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra Police have seen a sudden jump from 28 active cases reported on January 2 to nearly 1,317 cases till Sunday.

Overall, deaths in the police force rose to 503 with the last death being reported from Mumbai city of a 57-year-old assistant sub inspector on Saturday.

In two days, 216 police personnel across the state, who were fully vaccinated, have tested positive for Covid-19.

The state police force has approximately 2 lakh personnel and since the pandemic broke out, 47, 642 policemen and officers got infected by the virus out of which 45,822 recovered and 1,317 are under treatment. The remaining 503 (458 constables and 45 officers) succumbed to the virus. Another 8,965 cops have been quarantined.

Nearly a quarter of deaths out of the 503 are from Mumbai (125 deaths).

Also, out of the total 1,317 cases in state police, nearly 496 cases are from Mumbai Police including 100 cases on Friday.

With a steep rise in number of cases and two deaths, the Mumbai Police decided to restart their Covid-19 care centre at Kalina.