‘Jaystambh pilgrimage spot, symbol of Dalit unity’

AS Koregaon Bhima and surrounding areas got converted into a fortress with heavy deployment of police, a large number of people started arriving from across Maharashtra to pay their respects at the Jayastambh for the 201st anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on Tuesday.

From Sunday evening, several groups of people were seen reaching Perne and surrounding areas and camping in open spaces around the war memorial.

“We came here last night after we visited the Chavdar Tale in Mahad. We have been cooking our own food. We were given some blankets, which were in addition to what we are carrying,” said Vidya Wankhede, who is visiting the area with a group of 15 women from Morshi village in Amravati district. This group is coming for the anniversary for the first time. “This is our first visit. We heard a lot about this place and we wanted to pay our respects to the martyrs,” said Usha Ingole, another member of the group.

College student Rajratna Gaikwad (20), from Bhokar in Nanded, said, “Like Chaitya Bhumi in Nagpur and Chavdar Tale in Mahad, the Koregaon Bhima Jaystambh has become a place of pilgrimage for us. I plan to come here every year from now on. I feel that this place has become a symbol of Dalit unity.”

Nama Shelke, 75, who hails from Parbhani, said, “I go to places where a large number of Dalits gather. I play ektara and sing songs about the message of peace and unity given by Gautam Buddha and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. I hope that the celebration this year is peaceful.”

On January 1, last year, when a large number of Dalits, mainly Ambedkarites, had turned up at the Jaystambh or war memorial to mark the 200th year of the battle, tension had prevailed. A board with disputed history, erected by the Dalit community at the nearby Vadhu Budruk on the intervening night of December 28 and 29, 2017, was removed by members of the Maratha community from the village. This led to an altercation, which was seen as one of the triggers that sparked off the violence, in which one person was killed and several others were injured.

This January 1, the area would witness heavy security arrangements. “Meticulous arrangements have been made with a four-pronged approach — crowd management, traffic flow management, maintaining law and order situation and anti-sabotage vigil. We are confident that event will be conducted peacefully and smoothly,” said Inspector General of Police Vishwas-Nangre Patil at Vadhu Budruk.

Sandeep Jadhav, additional superintendent with Pune Rural Police, who was present at the Jaystambh in Perna village, said that 5,000 police and 1,200 Home Guard personnel would be deployed on January 1 in areas such as Koregaon Bhima, Vadhu Budruk, Sanaswadi and Perne. “The deployment has begun from Sunday evening. Fire tenders, ambulances, riot control vans, quick response teams and dog squads have been deployed,” said Jadhav.