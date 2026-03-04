‘Talks stopped after Ajit Pawar’s death’: Jayant Patil rules out NCP merger amid MVA impasse on Rajya Sabha seat

Jayant Patil’s statement comes in the backdrop of ongoing talks between the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents for the seventh Rajya Sabha seat from the state. (Source: File)

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader and former minister Jayant Patil said on Wednesday that the possibility of a merger between the two NCPs is now over.

“The possibility of a merger between two NCPs is over. The idea of merger was a brainchild of Ajit Pawar. He was holding talks with both sides. He is no more. The talks have stopped since his death. I don’t see these talks restarting in the future. The merger is no longer on the agenda,” said Patil, while speaking to reporters at the legislative building.

Patil’s statement comes in the backdrop of ongoing talks between the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents for the seventh Rajya Sabha seat from the state. All three parties, namely the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) have staked a claim to the seventh seat.