‘Talks stopped after Ajit Pawar’s death’: Jayant Patil rules out NCP merger amid MVA impasse on Rajya Sabha seat

The NCP (SP) wants to renominate party chief Sharad Pawar to the Rajya Sabha. His term will end in April.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiMar 4, 2026 01:47 PM IST
jayant patilJayant Patil’s statement comes in the backdrop of ongoing talks between the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents for the seventh Rajya Sabha seat from the state. (Source: File)
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader and former minister Jayant Patil said on Wednesday that the possibility of a merger between the two NCPs is now over.

“The possibility of a merger between two NCPs is over. The idea of merger was a brainchild of Ajit Pawar. He was holding talks with both sides. He is no more. The talks have stopped since his death. I don’t see these talks restarting in the future. The merger is no longer on the agenda,” said Patil, while speaking to reporters at the legislative building.

Patil’s statement comes in the backdrop of ongoing talks between the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents for the seventh Rajya Sabha seat from the state. All three parties, namely the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) have staked a claim to the seventh seat.

The NCP (SP) wants to renominate party chief Sharad Pawar, whose Rajya Sabha term will end in April, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress also want their respective leaders. However, both parties have expressed concerns over the possibility of a merger between the two NCPs. Party sources said that in case of a merger, sending Sharad Pawar to the Rajya Sabha would mean surrendering the seventh seat to the NDA.

It is amid such speculation that the NCP (SP) has announced that merger talks have ended. “Both our allies are well aware of this,” said Patil.

He reiterated that it is NCP (SP)’s wish that Sharad Pawar be sent to the Rajya Sabha. “We have not yet decided on the name. The talks are ongoing. We expect to finalise the name in a day,” he said.

March 5 is the last date of filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls, which will be held on March 16. If there are only seven candidates, the election will be unopposed.

While the BJP has already announced four candidates, one seat each will go to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the NCP. The NCP has announced Parth Pawar as its candidate, but the Sena has yet to announce a name.

