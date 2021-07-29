Jayant Patil complains of uneasiness at Cabinet meet, hospitalised

IRRIGATION MINISTER and state NCP president Jayant Patil was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday evening after he complained of uneasiness at the Cabinet meeting held at Sahyadri guesthouse in Mumbai.

Patil, who was rushed to Breach Candy hospital, was overseeing rescue operations in flood-hit in Sangli last week.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, “He was feeling a little uncomfortable at the Cabinet meeting. We brought him to the emergency medical services of Breach Candy hospital and an ECG was done immediately. The 2D echo test is also being done.”

Patil will be kept in hospital for at least 24 hours, said sources.