Jayadev at Shinde’s rally, son shows support to uncle Uddhav at Shivaji Park

To further corner Uddhav Thackeray, the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena on Wednesday tried to exploit the interfamilial faultines, giving a pride of place to Thackeray’s estranged elder brother Jayadev during the party’s Dussehra rally by asking him to sit beside the chief minister on the dais. Jayadev’s estranged wife Smita Thackeray and Nihar Thackeray, the son of Uddhav’s late brother Bindumadhav, were also present on the dais.

Interestingly, Jayadev’s eldest son from his first marriage, Jaydeep, chose to attend Uddhav’s rally at Shivaji Park to show solidarity with his uncle. Jaydeep is a creative head of a leading ad agency and stays in Bandra East.

Jaydeep said, “I am Balasaheb’s eldest grandson. I respect Uddhav kaka. I have been brought up by my mother. We don’t have everyday contact with Thackeray. I went to the rally at 6.30 pm. I met Rashmi kaki and Aaditya at the rally. ‘’ Asked about his father attending Shinde’s rally, Jaydeep said, “Not everybody is on the same page. I am always with my granddad Balasaheb. In such times, it is natural to support my family. What my father did was his choice. I am not much in contact with my father now and have been raised by my mother.’’

Jayadev was first married to Jayashree Kalelkar, daughter of a Marathi writer Madhusudan Kalelkar, with whom he has a son Jaydeep.

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said, “Jaydeep came to the rally on his own. He comes to Matoshree at times.’’

Asked if he had joined the Shiv Sena, Raut said, “He belongs to the Thackeray family, there is no need for a formal invite.’’