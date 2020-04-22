Jawan posted at Deonar dumping ground tests positive; pregnant sister-in-law, mother, sister also infected

The man had given a history of working at the Deonar dumping ground. Express Photo The man had given a history of working at the Deonar dumping ground. Express Photo

A 29-year-old contractual employee of Maharashtra Security Force has tested positive for coronavirus. The jawan was posted at Deonar dumping ground.

He was suffering from fever, cough and body ache and was on sick leave since April 10. He went and got tested for dengue, malaria and typhoid on April 12.

“Those reports were negative,” he said. Owing to throat infection, he said he could not eat properly following which on April 15, he was moved to Tata Amantra Hospital in Dombivli, where his swabs were taken.

“The next day, around 11 pm, the doctors contacted my father and told him that I was infected. The officials from the civic administration came home and got me admitted to Neon hospital in Dombivli,” he said.

Six of his family members were rushed to quarantine centres and their swabs were also taken. His father, brother, wife and nephew have tested negative while his sister-in-law, who is three months’ pregnant, mother and sister have tested positive.

The jawan said he did not meet anyone apart from his colleague with whom he would travel to Deonar dumping ground on a bike from Kalyan. His colleague, who was also posted at the dumping ground, has been quarantined and is awaiting test reports.

“We were given the responsibility of guarding the dumping ground. We would keep track of the records and keep an eye on the people visiting. We would go to the dumping ground, after which he would drop me home,” he added.

Medical officer Vaishnavi Kashikar said the man gave a history of working at the dumping ground. “It is possible garbage from the house of a positive patient was dumped there. There is no other contact who was COVID-19 positive. There could be a link between the dumping ground and infection transmission but we cannot scientifically validate this.”

The Maharashtra Security Force has about 9,000 personnel and is responsible for the security of about 162 sensitive locations in the state.

