Jawaharlal Nehru was a visionary leader, there can’t be any comparison with Narendra Modi: Sharad Pawar

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While describing India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru as a great visionary who fought against the Britishers for the country’s freedom, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that there cannot be any comparison between Nehru and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing the 27th foundation day of the party, Pawar said, “Some people are trying to project as though there was no leader like Narendra Modi in India. The Prime Minister is a constitutional post which has to be respected. But there cannot be any comparison between Nehru and Modi,” Pawar said.
Nehru’s achievements and Modi’s are incomparable, he underlined during the address to the party workers gathered at Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai.
Pawar’s remark comes at a time when ruling the BJP is celebrating Modi as the longest serving PM of the country who has surpassed the record of Nehru.
Giving a glimpse into the life and works of other prime ministers, Pawar mentioned Indira Gandhi as someone who kept the nation’s interest above everything and had the courage to say so to the global leader and most powerful Russian president.
“Indira Gandhi never compromised the prestige and interests of India. She sacrificed her life for the nation,” he said.
Admonishing the Maharashtra BJP minister Girish Mahajan’s controversial remark on Operation Blue Star, NCP (SP) president said, “ We don’t accept it.”
According to Pawar, “ The Operation Blue Star means Indiraji’s sacrifice. It is also incorrect to attribute the Sikh riots to late Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi,” he added.
“To say Congress harmed the Sikhs is not correct. Though the killing of people needs highest condemnation, it was the handiwork of misguided individuals,” NCP (SP) leader maintained.
Earlier, Mahajan during an event held at Amritsar had said, “The Operation Blue Star is a black day for us. Our brothers and sisters were martyred and killed. It was an attack on a holy shrine which is sacrosanct. Indiraji (Gandhi) had deployed the forces to Punjab and carried out the operation.”
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