Jawaharlal Nehru was a visionary leader, there can’t be any comparison with Narendra Modi: Sharad Pawar

According to Pawar, “ The Operation Blue Star means Indiraji's sacrifice. It is also incorrect to attribute the Sikh riots to late Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi,'' he added.

While describing India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru as a great visionary who fought against the Britishers for the country’s freedom, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that there cannot be any comparison between Nehru and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the 27th foundation day of the party, Pawar said, “Some people are trying to project as though there was no leader like Narendra Modi in India. The Prime Minister is a constitutional post which has to be respected. But there cannot be any comparison between Nehru and Modi,” Pawar said.

Nehru’s achievements and Modi’s are incomparable, he underlined during the address to the party workers gathered at Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai.