JNPA handled record 5.68 million TEUs in FY22

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s premier container port, handled 5.68 million TEUs in the financial year 2021-22, a 21.55 per cent increase from 4.68 million TEUs in 2020-21. This performance is the highest ever at JNPA for any financial year. It is closely followed by the 5.13 TEUs handled in 2018-19, said an official.

The total traffic handled at JNPA during the FY22 period was 76 million tonnes, which is 17.26 per cent higher than the 64.81 million tonnes in the same period of the previous year.

Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, said, “JNPA’s exceptional performance of handling 5.68 million TEUs during FY 2021-22 is a token of the port’s consistent efforts and commitment to providing best services to our clients and stakeholders. I would like to congratulate all the employees and stakeholders for their constant support in achieving these remarkable achievements. JNPA is committed to its role in maintaining the nation’s economic growth trajectory.”

The official said the new benchmark set by JNPA portrays the port’s substantial progress in the Exim trade, maritime, and port sectors.