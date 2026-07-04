Javed Jaffrey fraud case: Crime Branch arrests key accused in ₹16-crore scam, BMC officer still absconding

Police said forged government registration documents were allegedly prepared and presented as genuine to induce investments from Habiba, her husband Javed Jaffrey, relatives including Naved Jaffrey, and others. (Photo: Instagram/Javed Jaffrey)

More than six weeks after the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Property Cell arrested Devendra Padwal from Malvan in Sindhudurg district for allegedly cheating Habiba Jaffrey, wife of actor Javed Jaffrey, of ₹16.24 crore, a key accused in the case — BMC Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil — remains absconding.

Police said a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Patil two weeks ago to prevent him from leaving the country, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Earlier, the police had arrested Nishit Patel and Rupesh More, both of whom are currently in judicial custody. Investigators said More allegedly prepared forged documents used in the fraud. Padwal was residing in Khar in the same building as Patel, an official said.