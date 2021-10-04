scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 04, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

FIR against lyricist Javed Akhtar over RSS remark

Lyricist Javed Akhtar in a recent interview drew parallels between the Taliban and Hindu extremists.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
October 4, 2021 3:00:50 pm
Javed Akhtar, Javed Akhtar Taliban, Javed Akhtar FIR, Javed Akhtar RSS, Javed Akhtar news, Javed Akhtar Hindutva, Javed Akhtar Taliban Hindutva, mumbai news today, indian express newsScreenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar (File)

Mumbai police registered an FIR against lyricist Javed Akhtar on Monday over his alleged remark against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an official said.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Mulund police station on a complaint filed by city-based lawyer Santosh Dubey.

“The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (punishment for defamation),” the official from Mulund police station said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The lawyer last month sent a legal notice to Akhtar for allegedly making “false and defamatory” remarks against the RSS in an interview to a news channel, and sought an apology from him over it.

Akhtar (76) in a recent interview drew parallels between the Taliban and Hindu extremists.

Dubey in his notice had claimed that by making such statements, Akhtar committed an offence under IPC Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation).

Click here for more

“I had earlier sent a legal notice to Akhtar and asked him to apologise over his remark, but he fail to do so. Now, an FIR has been registered against him on my complaint,” the lawyer told PTI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 04: Latest News

Advertisement