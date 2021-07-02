Javed Akhtar moves Bombay HC alleging ‘misleading’ statement by Kangana Ranaut for passport renewal

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has moved an intervention application in the Bombay High Court alleging that actor Kangana Ranaut’s counsel had on Monday ‘deliberately’ made a misleading statement in the court to obtain an assurance from the Regional Passport Authority to get her passport renewed despite pending criminal cases against her.

On June 28, a division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice Revati Mohite-Dere had disposed of Ranaut’s interim applications seeking renewal of her passport, after the Passport Authority’s counsel gave an assurance that it would decide on her application expeditiously.

The authority’s counsel had asked Ranaut to give a statement that no criminal case was pending against her, which she did through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee. While Ranaut is named in two FIRs, including the copyright violation case and Bandra sedition case, according to her lawyer, no criminal court proceedings are on in the court of law in either case.

Ranaut had moved interim pleas in HC, claiming that renewal of her passport, which is due to expire in September, was being delayed over police complaints against her and she could not travel abroad for the shooting of her upcoming film Dhakkad. The authority renewed her passport the next day.

On Friday, Akhtar filed an intervention application in Ranaut’s plea challenging copyright violation FIR, through advocate Jay Bharadwaj. Akhtar, in his intervention application, said that Ranaut should have brought; a factual position’ before the court, while she had complete knowledge of the pending criminal defamation complaint filed by him against her.

He said that response by Ranaut’s counsel was limited to criminal proceedings arising out of two FIRs in question and did not mention about pending criminal defamation case against her and therefore Akhtar was required to be heard by HC.

Akhtar had filed a complaint against Ranaut last year stating that she had made defamatory statements on national and international television “in what appears to be a clear campaign to malign and tarnish” his reputation.

The lyricist had referred to an interview given by Ranaut in July 2020 after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Akhtar’s interim plea added, “Petitioner Ranaut, despite the knowledge of the fact that a criminal defamation complaint is pending against her before the Magistrate Court, deliberately failed to disclose the same to the court with an intention to mislead and obtain a favourable order. Ranaut is well aware of the said criminal case, but deliberately concealed the same from the HC, in spite of there being a specific query to that effect.”

HC is likely to hear Akhtar’s plea next week.