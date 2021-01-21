scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut in Javed Akhtar defamation case

Javed Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut in November last year for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews.

By: PTI | Mumbai | January 21, 2021 9:51:36 am
Actor Kangana Ranaut outside the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai in 2020 (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty, File)

Mumbai police have summoned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in a defamation case filed by veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, an official said.

Kangana has been asked to appear before the Juhu police here on Friday, the police official said.

Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Kangana in November last year before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews.

He claimed that she dragged his name while referring to a “coterie” existing in Bollywood, in TV interviews after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.

The complaint said Kangana had falsely claimed that Akhtar threatened her to keep silent about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan. It noted that Kangana’s remarks had tarnished Akhtar’s public image.

The court on January 17 allowed the police time till February 1 to file a report of their probe into the defamation complaint.

