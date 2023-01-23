Javed Akhtar files appeal against court summons over RSS remarks

Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar has challenged the summons issued against him by a magistrate court on a Rashtriya Swayamsevak

Sangh (RSS) supporter’s complaint over alleged defamatory remarks during a TV interview in 2021.

Akhtar’s criminal revision petition stated that the the court, before issuing summons to him in its order on December 13, 2022, had not followed proper procedure and had “jumped to conclusions in a hasty and inappropriate manner”.

The appeal, filed through lawyer Jay Kumar Bharadwaj, stated that the complainant had no locus standi and had not placed on record any authorisation or letter of authority from the RSS empowering him to file the defamation complaint on the organisation’s behalf.

“…Respondent no. 2 (complainant) calls himself a supporter/volunteer/swayamsevak of RSS. The three expressions connote different meanings and from a bare reading of the complaint, it is unclear as to what is the role of Respondent no. 2 while filing a complaint against the petitioner (Akhtar),” the appeal stated.

A lawyer, Santosh Dubey, in October 2021 filed a complaint against the 77-year-old lyricist-poet before the metropolitan magistrate court at suburban Mulund under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation).

Akhtar, in the TV interview, had allegedly drawn parallels between the Taliban and Hindu extremists in the backdrop of the radical outfit seizing power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

After hearing a brief argument and on perusal of documents on record, metropolitan magistrate P K Raut issued process (summons) to Akhtar on December 13. The matter was adjourned to February 6, the date on which Akhtar has to appear in the court.

Akhtar’s appeal added the litigation at the complainant’s behest is ill-motivated and with an “extortive intent” as Rs 100 crore is sought in damages by him.

The appeal also said it was incumbent on the court to conduct an inquiry as per Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), including putting necessary questions to the complainant and witnesses in order to ascertain the truthfulness of the allegations, before issuing summons to Akhtar, which was not done. The appeal said the magistrate simply proceeded on the basis of “unsubstantiated averments” made by the complainant.

The appeal sought the setting aside of the summons and a stay on the proceedings before the magistrate court. It is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday before the Mumbai sessions court.