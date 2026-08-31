Day after activist Manoj Jarange began fast, government says ready to discuss legal validity

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said the government’s position was to provide reservation to the Maratha community without reducing the reservation available to other communities.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
1 min readMumbaiUpdated: Aug 31, 2026 04:36 AM IST
Day after Jarange began fast, govt says ready to discuss legal validityManoj Jarange-Patil. (File Photo)
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A day after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil resumed his indefinite fast at Antarwali Sarati, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the government is open to discussing constitutionally valid and legally viable demands.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said the government’s position was to provide reservation to the Maratha community without reducing the reservation available to other communities.

Fadnavis said representatives of the government are attending the Parbhani event to discuss the demands of demonstrators. “Earlier also we found a way to address their issues, and we are going forward to resolve their demands. Similarly, Eknath Shinde is also very sensitive to these issues from the very beginning,” he said.

Shinde, who attended a farmer-youth meeting at Parbhani, said, “I know Manoj Jarange Patil’s concern. CM Fadnavis and I have sent our ministers to examine the legal aspects.”

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Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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