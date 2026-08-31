Day after activist Manoj Jarange began fast, government says ready to discuss legal validity

A day after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil resumed his indefinite fast at Antarwali Sarati, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the government is open to discussing constitutionally valid and legally viable demands.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said the government’s position was to provide reservation to the Maratha community without reducing the reservation available to other communities.

Fadnavis said representatives of the government are attending the Parbhani event to discuss the demands of demonstrators. “Earlier also we found a way to address their issues, and we are going forward to resolve their demands. Similarly, Eknath Shinde is also very sensitive to these issues from the very beginning,” he said.