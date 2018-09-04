Janmashtami celebrations: No restriction on height of pyramids, over 1,000 take part in Dahi Handi

According to Upendra Limbachiya, treasurer from Dahi Handi Samanyvay Samiti, mandals who were upset with restrictions on height of layers and age of Govindas turned up this time. According to Upendra Limbachiya, treasurer from Dahi Handi Samanyvay Samiti, mandals who were upset with restrictions on height of layers and age of Govindas turned up this time.

More than 1,000 pathaks participated in Dahi Handi celebrations on Monday, which, according to one of the organisers, Samanvay Samiti, was an increase from last three years. As there were no restriction on heights of human pyramids, many mandals climbed up to eight-ten tiers.

After the Bombay High Court in 2017 eased restrictions on Dahi Handi — whereby it capped the age of participating Govindas to 14 years and refused to decide on the height restriction on the human pyramid, saying it would be an encroachment on the legislature’s jurisdiction — mandals increasingly participated in the festival this year. According to Upendra Limbachiya, treasurer from Dahi Handi Samanyvay Samiti, mandals who were upset with restrictions on height of layers and age of Govindas turned up this time.

“We had seen a dip in the number of mandals participating last year. As compared to that, many mandals turned up to participate this year. Many of the mandals had also taken insurance policies. Largely, most mandals celebrated Dahi Handi very safely,” he said.

At many places in Dadar, Thane and Borivali, safety nets were used to protect Govindas from getting injured. While most mandals included Govindas below 14 years of age, but they claimed such Govindas did not participate in the main event. Other mandals claimed their Govindas wore knee pads and had safety harnesses on while forming human pyramids.

Shailesh Sardar, who organised Dahi Handi in Dadar, said: “Our handi was broken before 1 pm. We ensured each of the participating pathaks was insured.”

Winning pathaks, who broke the Dahi Handi at Hiranandani meadows in Thane by forming 10-tier pyramid, were awarded Rs 25 lakh, which was the highest prize. The second best was arranged by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena at Naupada in Thane, with Rs 21 lakh prize money.

Sandip Dhavale from Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak that earned Rs 11 lakh for forming eight-layered pyramid said: “There were more competing pathaks this time. We are happy with the prize money. We have worked hard for it.”

Some pathaks arranged donations to be given for relief work to the flood-ravaged Kerala. In Thane, a Shiv Sena MLA organised ‘Pro-Govinda’ concept, which allowed only competent pathaks to form more layers.

“Only pathaks that could form more than five layers were allowed to form pyramids in the evening hours. We ensured a safe festival through this move,” Limbachiya added.

