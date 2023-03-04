‘Janata Raja’, Marathi play on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, to be staged at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park

‘Janata Raja’, a six-act Marathi play capturing the life and accomplishments of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will be enacted at Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar, from March 14 to 19.

The play is based on the works of eminent historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee Shiv Shahir Babasaheb Purandare and narrates the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. An initiative by Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, the play will be staged for free at the Shivaji Park grounds from 6.45 pm as part of a ‘Shivcharitra’ celebration.

After the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has come to power in Maharashtra, the BJP has been organising celebrations of different festivals, including Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Diwali, and even Shiv Jayanti.

From March 9, free passes will be available at Shivaji Mandir in Dadar, Prabodhankar Thackeray Natyamandir in Borivali, Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagriha in Vile Parle, Kalidas Natyamandir in Mulund, Damodar Natyagriha in Parel etc, Shelar said.

Arrangements have been made to ensure that around 10,000 spectators will be able to watch this play daily, Shelar said at a press conference on Saturday. “It is one of the greatest historical plays depicting the life and works of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is highly revered in Maharashtra,” Shelar said. A grand five-storeyed moving stage and an exceptional sound and lighting system are among the attractions Shelar listed.

“Animals like horses and bullock carts will also be included to recreate the Shivaji era. The play has a star cast of over 250 actors. Spectacular fireworks, the recreation of 17th-century scenes, including the era before Shivaji Maharaj’s birth, his birth, his style of [holding] trials, Afzal Khan’s killing, escape from Agra and the thrilling coronation ceremony make this play magnificent,” Shelar said.

The BJP has always imbibed the teachings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and walked on his path, Shelar said, adding that the Maratha king’s birth anniversary was celebrated at Agra Fort on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that the new ensign of the Indian Navy is inspired by the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and that the state government had ensured that the encroachments around general Afzal Khan’s tomb at Pratapgad were removed.

“Mumbaikars must make the best of this opportunity and watch this mega play,” Shelar urged.

Sugee Developers is the title sponsor for this week-long celebration while the State Bank of India is the co-title sponsor.