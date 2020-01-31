Jamia shooting: Protest outside Republic TV office in Mumbai postponed

Protests outside Republic TV’S Mumbai office met with heavy deployment. Protests outside Republic TV’S Mumbai office met with heavy deployment.

A mob of protesters gathered outside news channel Republic TV’s Mumbai office at Kamla Mill late on Thursday night. However, they were met with heavy police deployment and the protest was postponed to Friday.

Earlier in the evening, messages asking people to gather at the English news channel’s office for a protest against “misreporting” of the firing incident outside Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi by a section of media were circulating on social media, PTI reported.

Even as organisers of the protest said that the agitation was postponed to Friday, they claimed many who reached the channel’s office in Lower Parel, were not allowed to alight from their vehicles or assemble. While deputy commissioner of police, Abinash Kumar denied that any protestors were detained, organisers said at least two of them were taken to Worli police station.

“We decided to postpone the protest since there is a high alert today after the incident in Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi. We circulated a message saying it has been postponed but some who had already assembled were detained and taken to Worli police station,” said one of the organisers.

