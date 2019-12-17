Jamia crackdown: Mumbai students come together in show of unity

Protest outside MU’s Kalina campus in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Protest outside MU’s Kalina campus in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

A day after police action in Jamia Millia Islamia, students in Mumbai’s educational institutions demonstrated in a show of solidarity with Jamia students and demanded that the central government revoke the new citizenship law.

Nearly 1,000 students affiliated with various student groups — Chhatra Bharati, Maharashtra Students Law Association, Maharashtra Students Union, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, Students’ Federation of India, All India Students’ Federation, National Students’ Union of India, All India Professionals Congress, Progressive Students Union, Joint Action Committee for Social Justice and the youth wing of Aam Aadmi Party — were among the protesters who gathered on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences boycotted classes and took to the streets to protest. The students assembled at Ambedkar Garden in Chembur. At TISS and IIT-Bombay, students also took out spontaneous protest marches late on Sunday night.

At the Kalina campus, the protest started about 4 pm and ended without incident an hour later with students singing the national anthem, watched by a large police deployment. Over 500 police personnel were deployed, guarding all the gates of the campus, said additional CP Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Protesters accused the Delhi Police of perpetrating unprovoked violence against students who were agitating inside the Jamia campus peacefully and in a democratic manner. They called for an independent judicial probe of the incident and punitive action against errant police personnel.

“The police fired indiscriminately, carried out vicious attacks in campus, and committed acts of arson under full public view. They barged into the JMI library and beat up students indiscriminately and ruthlessly. They entered the JMI Masjid, desecrated and vandalised it and hit students offering namaz. All this blatant violence was carried out without the permission of university authorities. The Delhi Police then detained and took many seriously injured students to a police station where they were held without medical care for several hours,” said Rafid Shahab, member of the Students Islamic Organisation of India.

Agitating students also demanded that the central government discontinue plans to conduct a nationwide NRC. They called on Parliament to revoke the new citizenship law.

“CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC defy secularism and have been brought in to break the country. It’s a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh agenda against the Constitution. We condemn the acts of violence by police. Why is the government afraid of students?” said Sachin Bansode of Chhatra Bharti.

“The CAA is against the spirit of India’s Constitution… It proposes to grant citizenship to everyone except Muslims who have migrated to India from neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. This goes against the basic idea of India as an inclusive, diverse, secular and democratic nation. It is part of the agenda of communal polarisation and we are sure the people of India will not fall prey to such divisive politics,” said Suvarna Salve of the Samata Kala Manch.

Students of Mumbai University, TISS and IIT-Bombay are expected to gather in large numbers as part of nationwide protests that student bodies have called for.

Members of the ABVP did not take part in the demonstrations. When contacted, ABVP Mumbai secretary Sarjerao Dholtade said, “ABVP did not participate because we support the CAA and hope for its successful implementation. Regarding the students of AMU and Jamia, all the videos and other evidence are out in the public domain. The law enforcement authorities are also subject to the judiciary and we have faith in the judiciary. Another question that needs to be asked is why the protesters were indulging in violence to get their point across.”

Meanwhile, two days after the student council president of Maharashtra National Law University issued a statement favouring the CAB, students of the college said the view was not representative of the majority’s stand. A contrary statement was issued by the vice-president of the student council on Monday evening.

“We challenge the constitutionality of the CAA. And we deeply regret that our collective view on this point was butchered and misrepresented by an entirely ridiculous and illogical press release issued by our Student Body President, Mr Pratik Irpatgire. That this press release was issued unbeknownst to anyone in the student union, with the utmost secrecy, and without any regard for consultation, angers us almost as much as the actions taken by the government in the past few days. What is defended under the garb of a ‘personal opinion’ has now been imputed to the entire student body. This could not be further from the truth…” said the statement endorsed by all the members of the council, as well as the students.

Actor Sushant Singh and Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi, also joined the students during the demonstration. “I went because of police brutality against students. Students have been hit. I am against it. I went for the students. They are the future of our country. CAA is a very discriminatory act and I will continue to support the students,” said Singh.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App