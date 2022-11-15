Jalyukta Shivar work to be expedited, says Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government is set to expedite work under the Jalyukta Shivar scheme, informed state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday in a meeting with Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. “Maharashtra has done huge work in water conservation through the Jalyukta Shivar scheme. It has strengthened water sources in the state. We will expedite the work in future,” said Fadnavis in the meeting.

Jalyukta Shivar 2.0 will include approximately 5,000 new villages where technical works of water conservation such as deepening and widening of water bodies, construction of small earthen dams and digging of farm ponds will take place. The work planned here is about spreading water literacy, water management and conservation principles.