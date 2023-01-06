Jalyukta Shivar: Govt to promote collective irrigation in 2,000 villages

To increase public participation in water management at villages and ensure equitable distribution, the Maharashtra government will promote collective irrigation facility in around 2,000 villages by taking on board farmer groups and farmer producer companies. This will be part of the newly-launched Jalyukta Shivar 2.0 scheme, said officials.

These 2,000 villages would include those that have already benefited from the previous Jalyukta Shivar scheme in 2014-19 and developed water sources.

A group of at least 20 farmers with around 20 hectare land to be irrigated can enrol under the scheme. For Konkan region, the condition of 20 hectare has been reduced to 10 hectare.

Officials said the government will extend financial help from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per hectare. The fund will be used to identify water source, pumps with adequate horsepower, solar or other power connection, farm pond and pipeline from source to the pond.

“Those participating can use drip irrigation only. The water source should be adequate for one khariff and two rabi water rotations,” said an official.

An official from the soil and water conservation department, which will implement the scheme, said: “Works under Jalyukta Shivar have developed decentralised water sources and also led to the increase in groundwater at many places. It is required that the use of this water is equitable and justified. Maharashtra has several examples where farmers have come together to ensure this and the government has made this a part of its scheme, which will be implemented in 2,000 villages.”

To avail the benefit, farmer groups will have to be registered under Agricultural Technology Management Agency.

Besides undertaking new works, the other aspect of Jalyukta Shivar focuses on promoting water literacy. The department has also been instructed to set up a dedicated website showcasing all its works, said officials.